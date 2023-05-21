I would consider the May 14 letter to the editor "19 mass murders 'not that big a deal'" by Mike Hanson to be mocking. I would hope any intelligent person would have deduced that. But alas, the La Crosse Tribune published this piece as if it were a valid opinion held by a Republican.

Mike Hanson dismisses the seriousness of mass shootings by saying that they are "not that big a deal" and that "restricting Americans' ownership of assault weapons would stop only a few of those massacres." Mike Hanson also makes light of the fear that many people feel when strangers knock on their doors or encroach on their driveways, and they claim that only elected officials of the Republican Party are fighting to preserve Americans' rights for unfettered gun ownership.

I personally know many Democrats that respect gun ownership.

The author's use of language is so obviously mocking. His would not be the opinion of 99% of the people who respect the Second Amendment of the Constitution.

The fact that the La Crosse Tribune would publish such a crafted piece would suggest that the editors themselves have an agenda, and are willing to distort the public's view on the matter of self-protection.

I would like to know why the La Crosse Tribune published such an intentionally mocking piece.

Mike Hengel

Holmen