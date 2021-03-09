Mike Horstman: Abraham will ask tough questions on school board

Abraham will ask tough questions on school board
On April 6, I would ask you to give consideration to the La Crosse School Board election. Robert Abraham is the only candidate who has shown himself to be willing to ask the hard questions and to challenge the board’s status quo.
Abraham questioned the need for our schools to stay virtual when surrounding districts, and local private schools, were conducting in person classes. I know people whose children have struggled while taking classes virtually. These are well educated professionals who take a strong interest in their children’s education. If they are struggling, you can imagine how those from underprivileged backgrounds are doing. Abraham was looking out for the educational needs of our children.
Although the answer is obvious, I wonder how a reporter accessed the private email(s) that Abraham sent to district leaders. The reality is that his questions hit close to home. Abraham is shedding light on issues that they don’t want addressed and the truth will come out when grades and standardized test results are released.
In the past debate, the other candidates regurgitated what they knew the panel wanted to hear. They may go by different names but, in truth, they are the same candidate. Abraham is the only one that has distinguished himself and has shown himself to be an independent thinker.
The ballet will say to vote for up to 3 but I would encourage you to only vote for Abraham. He will ask the hard questions and challenge the status quo. He will look out for the wellbeing of our children, ensure that they get a quality education and that our hard-earned money is spent wisely.
Mike Horstman
La Crosse
3 views on the vaccines for Catholics
Dear Catholic Readers,
The following are the views of three solid faithful leaders in our Church in relation to the abortion tainted vaccines administered for covid.(whether in the manufacture and/or testing of them.)
“The recipient (of the vaccine) is an immediate participant in the commission of the continuous theft of human remains obtained through deliberate killing. their desecration through exploitation and trafficking, as well as ultimate omission to respectfully burying them.”
- Father Chad Ripperger
EXORCIST
“So sad...even with Covid-19 we are still debating the use of aborted fetal tissue for medical research...let me go on record...if a vaccine for this virus is only attainable if we use body parts of aborted children then I will refuse the vaccine...I will not kill children to live.”
“Bishop J. Strickland
TYLER TEXAS
“The voice of the unborn children’s blood is crying to God from the abortion-tainted vaccines, from the abortion-tainted medicines,” he said. “This voice is crying all over the world, and we have to awaken.”
“No one who is really deeply concerned about the defense of life and the moral law can be silent or can be quiet and can resign to this situation,”
-Bishop Athanasius Schneider, auxiliary bishop of Astana, Kazakhstan
Monica Mohan
Fall Creek
Nation must invest in Alzheimer’s research, care
The Alzheimer’s Association just released its 2021 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report. This year, 1 in 9 Americans and older — or 6.2 million people in the U.S. — are living with Alzheimer’s or dementia, including 120,000 in Wisconsin. My husband, Chuck, is one of those people living with this devastating disease.
The report also took a closer look at the hard impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on people living with Alzheimer’s. In 2020, there were at least 42,000 more deaths from Alzheimer’s and other dementia in the U.S., compared to averages in the past, including 15.8% higher than average deaths in Wisconsin.
Chuck was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at the age of 60. I became his caregiver. It was devastating because we were in the prime of our retirement years. Since his diagnosis, I’ve been determined to keep us active with anything that might help keep his brain stimulated- things like classes, sports, and community events. The pandemic has been especially frustrating to families like ours, limiting and at times, totally, restricting our ability to engage in activities. For individuals living with dementia, these social interactions are essential. Without them, it could mean a quicker cognitive decline for Chuck.
Currently, there is no way to prevent, treat or even slow the progression of this disease. We urgently need our country to further its investment in Alzheimer’s research- while continuing to expand the care and support programs to help people living with this disease and their caregivers.
Sharon Zimmer
Onalaska
Rick Boyer knew how to play the game
Grantland Rice once said, “It is not whether you win or lose, it’s how you play the game.”
I can think of no better quotation to describe Rick Boyer as a family man; baseball player and coach; business person; loyal member of the La Crescent community.
His coaching record speaks for itself. His teams were always competitive because they knew how to play the game. It is not just the winning that we remember but his grace in losing and respecting his opponents.
As a business person, you always knew that he would treat you right and that he would deliver a good product to your home. If something wasn’t right, he would take it back and find the right solution or give up the sale. I once heard that he loaned furniture, at no charge, to a couple displaced by a fire that had consumed their property.
He was always generous in giving raffle and auction items that were needed for a fund raiser. I don’t know if he ever said “No, I can’t help you.”
His love and support of family was always first and he had fun including grandchildren in the ads for his business. His love of Lancer athletics and community was a close second.
His smile and positive nature will be missed but we can always remember that in life Rick Boyer knew how to play the game.
Steve Mau
La Crescent, MN
We should cheer the vaccine rollout
In the Cheers and Jeers on March 6, the Tribune jeered the pace of the local vaccine rollout. While we may be disappointed that the Trump administration continually passed on action that could have sped up manufacturing of vaccines, the facts are that Wisconsin and La Crosse County are doing better than much of the country.
As of March 5, Wisconsin leads all states and territories with 87.4% of distributed vaccine doses being administered (CDC data). The state’s vaccine dashboard also shows that La Crosse County has vaccinated a greater share of its residents (21.4% with at least one dose and 13.0% with both doses) than have been statewide (18.1% with at least one dose and 10.2% with both doses). This means that other communities are below that statewide figure, including Milwaukee County at only 15% of residents receiving at least one dose. Minorities are being vaccinated at a drastically lower rate in nearly every community.
We should be cheering the relative local success in the vaccine rollout and cheering the state’s success in ensuring the doses we are provided get in arms quickly. The jeers should be reserved for the inequities that remain, and we should not somehow be demanding that our county somehow deserves an even greater share of Wisconsin’s allocation compared to others across the state.
Eric Giannini
La Crosse
Supporting Rebecca Schwarz for council
Rebecca Schwarz is a great choice for the District 10 City Council position. She has all the qualities necessary to represent this District filled with residents, schools, businesses, parks, a pool and a library.
Rebecca is herself a long resident of La Crosse who has devoted herself to public service through both her work and her volunteering in our community.
She is a problem solver who knows you get things done by carefully listening to all sides and collaborating to find the best solution.She sees the big picture and is skilled at communicating what that could mean for the successful future of our city.
Rebecca Schwarz has spent her life perfecting the skills necessary for being a great City Council representative. Vote for Rebecca for District 10!
Chris Haskell
La Crosse
Paul Wuensch: 2 candidates stand out in Bangor schools race
On April 6, electors in the Bangor School District will vote for two director seats on the school board.
Incumbent and current Board Clerk Lori Horstman is running for the “Village of Bangor” seat and is being challenged by Cashton native Seth Hemmersbach. Lisa Horstman is running unopposed for an at-large seat.
The seven-member board consists of one member from the north end of the district, one member from the south, one from each of the villages of Bangor and Rockland and three members at-large. Each director serves a three-year term. These terms are staggered with different seats expiring in different years.
The make-up of the board is a result of a decades-old policy in the district that established the representative seats in order to ensure balanced representation after consolidation of the rural schools into a common school district.
Although the candidates on the ballot are running for a specific seat, the entire school district electorate is eligible to vote for these positions. In short, everyone in the district has a vote. You don’t have to reside in the Village of Bangor to vote for that seat. Everyone votes for every seat.
The Bangor School District has much to be proud of. I encourage you to support Lori Horstman and Lisa Horstman in the April 6 election in order to build on this success.
Paul Wuensch
Rockland