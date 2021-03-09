Mike Horstman: Abraham will ask tough questions on school board

His coaching record speaks for itself. His teams were always competitive because they knew how to play the game. It is not just the winning that we remember but his grace in losing and respecting his opponents.

As a business person, you always knew that he would treat you right and that he would deliver a good product to your home. If something wasn’t right, he would take it back and find the right solution or give up the sale. I once heard that he loaned furniture, at no charge, to a couple displaced by a fire that had consumed their property.

He was always generous in giving raffle and auction items that were needed for a fund raiser. I don’t know if he ever said “No, I can’t help you.”

His love and support of family was always first and he had fun including grandchildren in the ads for his business. His love of Lancer athletics and community was a close second.

His smile and positive nature will be missed but we can always remember that in life Rick Boyer knew how to play the game.

Steve Mau

La Crescent, MN

We should cheer the vaccine rollout