Mike Horstman: Abraham will ask tough questions on school board

On April 6, I would ask you to give consideration to the La Crosse School Board election. Robert Abraham is the only candidate who has shown himself to be willing to ask the hard questions and to challenge the board’s status quo.

Abraham questioned the need for our schools to stay virtual when surrounding districts, and local private schools, were conducting in person classes. I know people whose children have struggled while taking classes virtually. These are well educated professionals who take a strong interest in their children’s education. If they are struggling, you can imagine how those from underprivileged backgrounds are doing. Abraham was looking out for the educational needs of our children.

Although the answer is obvious, I wonder how a reporter accessed the private email(s) that Abraham sent to district leaders. The reality is that his questions hit close to home. Abraham is shedding light on issues that they don’t want addressed and the truth will come out when grades and standardized test results are released.

In the past debate, the other candidates regurgitated what they knew the panel wanted to hear. They may go by different names but, in truth, they are the same candidate. Abraham is the only one that has distinguished himself and has shown himself to be an independent thinker.