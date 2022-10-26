Mike Jerue: Referendum doesn't add up, voting no

I believe the school board led by Superintendent Aaron Engel has not given us the information to help us make an informed decision. They have not supplied us with an impact study of the effect on property values on the North Side, what effect this will have on North Side businesses or the added costs of busing. With a new school name, what is the costs for changes in printing, logos and other administrative costs?

Instead, we are told that this will only be an $8 increase per $100,000 property value. Did you forget or not want to mention that this is on top of the $143 we are now paying due to the last loan that is not paid off. This really means that this referendum is $151 per $100,000 property value. This previous loan will be paid off in approximately two to three years. It appears to me that getting out of debt is not an option for our School Board.

In the last virtual meeting I stated that I thought $194.7 million is not enough money. I asked when the school board will be asking for more money. In two, three years? My answer from Engel was we are always needing more money. That to me is an answer of I don't know what to say or I really am not informed myself.

My vote is NO

Mike Jerue