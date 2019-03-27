I have been a resident of Shelby for the past 30 years, and still remember Aug. 10, 1989.
I was building a new home when a summer storm with large hail hit the area, doing major damage to my home. Word spread very fast throughout the neighborhood and shortly thereafter neighbors and friends showed up to help with the repairs. One of the first people to show up was Larry Quillin, and he not only offered his help, he also left his personal vehicle along with his cell phone to use.
Another tragedy struck the neighborhood Dec. 16, 2012, when Allen Leske's house was engulfed in a fire. Again, Larry Quillin was one of the first people to notify the neighborhood that Al needed our help.
In the weeks to follow, all the neighbors along with Tim Candahl, Steve Mader and Larry Quillin were instrumental in forming a committee to raise funds for the Leske family.
I'm sure if Larry is given the opportunity to serve as a board member, he will be there to represent the people of Shelby with an open mind and a willingness to work. Larry has some very good ideas for the town board. Please vote for Larry on April 2 for the town of Shelby board.
Mike Kendhammer, town of Shelby