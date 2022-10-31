Mike Kramer: Law enforcement supports Doyle

I trust Steve Doyle to keep our community safe. Steve is endorsed by law enforcement because they know that he is working hard to keep us safe. Throughout his career, Steve has worked tirelessly to make sure that our local law enforcement has the resources they need to keep our streets safe. His bipartisan votes show that he’s listening to us, his constituents.
And you don’t have to take Steve’s word for it -- law enforcement is backing him up. Steve has received the endorsement of the Wisconsin Professional Police Association, the state’s largest law enforcement organization, because they know that Steve is the real deal.
So, when you see some ridiculous attack ad, remember the facts: if you back the badge, the badge is backing Steve Doyle.
Mike Kramer
La Crosse