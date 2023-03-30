This La Crosse School Board race comes at a time of transition for the district. Changes are coming. I want to encourage you to vote for Jerry Wacek as well as the other La Crosse Education Association endorsed candidates.

Jerry is a district parent engaged in his children's education who supports the needs of our educators. His interests lie in finding solutions that best serve students and teachers while engaging families and community members in the conversation.

Especially as we see continued harm against marginalized young people in some school districts, it stands out to me that Jerry is particularly interested in affirming and supporting LGBT and BIPOC students. Equity is one of his core values.

He supports the upcoming referendum. Our community made it known at the last referendum that maintaining neighborhood schools was important to them and that requires an ongoing financial investment in them.

Please vote on April 4 for Jerry Wacek.

Mike Kramer

Onalaska