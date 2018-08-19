Our Veterans Memorial Pool has had a great run, lasting almost 80 years.
But like many New Deal recreational projects across America, these structures are at the end of their useful life.
In light of pressing critical infrastructure projects, many communities are reluctantly saying goodbye to their community pools.
In La Crosse, we are saying, “It’s our turn.” Kids, business leaders, civic leaders and city staff, parents and grandparents are coming together to find a way to replace the pool and ensure it remains the keystone of La Crosse’s rich tradition in community building and quality of life.
The citizens’ Veterans Memorial Pool Campaign has joined arms with the city in seeking wide participation from all our community to find a way to rebuild the pool for the 2019 season. In the upcoming weeks, look for more information on this campaign and learn how you can participate.
If you go on the Veterans Memorial Pool website at memorialpool.org, you will see historical pictures of the pool as well as the current design the city is considering for a replacement pool. Of interest are the pictures of the pool from 1930s and '40s, where one can see kids at play with an unobstructed view of the bluffs.
La Crosse has certainly changed since 1938. But some things remain the same. Let us continue with the tradition of finding innovative solutions to enhance the quality of life for future generations in La Crosse.
Mike Lemmon, La Crosse