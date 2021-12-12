Mike Murphy: Build Back Better plan deserves support

As the US Senate considers the bipartisan Build Back Better plan passed by the House, we can encourage passage without changes.
I especially support the following: 1) Allowing Medicare to negotiate prices on drugs. 2) Cap out-of-pocket costs to Medicare Part D at $2,000. And 3) keep the $35/mo. cap on insulin costs. Medicare recipients paid for this benefit over years of employment.
Government oversight on prescription drug costs will be welcomed. Please encourage Sens. Baldwin and Johnson to support the infrastructure bill as it was passed by the House.
Mike Murphy
La Crosse