 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mike Murphy: Build Back Better plan deserves support

As the US Senate considers the bipartisan Build Back Better plan passed by the House, we can encourage passage without changes.

I especially support the following: 1) Allowing Medicare to negotiate prices on drugs. 2) Cap out-of-pocket costs to Medicare Part D at $2,000. And 3) keep the $35/mo. cap on insulin costs. Medicare recipients paid for this benefit over years of employment.

Government oversight on prescription drug costs will be welcomed. Please encourage Sens. Baldwin and Johnson to support the infrastructure bill as it was passed by the House.

Mike Murphy 

La Crosse

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cases highlight white privilege -- Bill Walters

Like Ahmaud Arbery, I have stopped to check out home construction sites several times.  Like Arbery, I have walked on a site with no construction occurring, without permission and with no discernible identification that I belonged there. Both of us are technically guilty of trespassing.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News