Gov. Tony Evers’ recently proposed biennial budget is filled with great ideas for investing in Wisconsin’s people and infrastructure. The key proposal that I wish to focus on is the Creation of a Caregiver Tax Credit. My family as well as nearly 600,000 (researched by AARP) other Wisconsin families are filling the gaps left by understaffed hospitals, nursing homes, and home-care organizations.

This valuable service while providing improved quality of life for a family member by another family member is not free. Out-of-pocket expenses by family caregivers easily reach $7,000 for such care. The Caregiver Tax Credit could allow refunds of some of the expenses, perhaps up to 50% depending upon legislators’ support. Providing financial relief to the caregivers will allow greater freedom and flexibility to households with already strained budgets.