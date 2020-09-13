Mike Murphy: Pfaff stood up for farmers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I support Brad Pfaff to be state senator for Wisconsin’s 32nd District.

I followed Pfaff’s stint as the acting Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

He spoke up in support of farmers when they needed a voice in Madison. I continue to trust him based upon statements and answers to constituents through his Zoom meetings with constituents.

He supports people and interests of the 32nd District: education, environment, jobs, businesses and of course the farm economy.

He listens to people and will respond to their needs above party loyalty. I trust him and will vote for him in the Nov. 3 election.

My wife and I also give a shout-out to Jennifer Shilling for her work for the people in our district.

Mike Murphy, La Crosse

