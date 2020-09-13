Mike Murphy: Pfaff stood up for farmers

I support Brad Pfaff to be state senator for Wisconsin’s 32nd District.
I followed Pfaff’s stint as the acting Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
He spoke up in support of farmers when they needed a voice in Madison. I continue to trust him based upon statements and answers to constituents through his Zoom meetings with constituents.
He supports people and interests of the 32nd District: education, environment, jobs, businesses and of course the farm economy.
He listens to people and will respond to their needs above party loyalty. I trust him and will vote for him in the Nov. 3 election.
My wife and I also give a shout-out to Jennifer Shilling for her work for the people in our district.
Mike Murphy, La Crosse
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!