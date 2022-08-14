Mike Schnitzius: Reconsider referendum, use existing high school campuses

As a former long-time teacher at Logan High School, I have been watching the discussion about high school consolidation with much interest. Moving all the high school students to the Logan High campus and middle school students to the Central campus is by far a better solution to dealing with enrollment than the option with the referendum.

Logan was built with options to add on to the west side of the building and has newer facilities from a previous construction referendum. The Logan campus is on a good transportation route for busing by Highway 16 and County B. And a small-scale referendum to add on to the Logan campus would save taxpayer money and allow for more resources to be used to cut staffing and maintenance costs at the secondary level. Savings could be used to increase curriculum and provide much needed increases in teacher compensation and benefits.

I would urge the school board to reconsider the referendum and use the existing high school campuses with some minor construction additions. Doing this along with closing the middle school campuses will result in real fiscal savings that could be better used than raising taxes for an expensive new high school.

Mike Schnitzius

Holmen