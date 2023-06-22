Lately, I have noticed many bars and restaurants adding a credit card processing fee to the bill. I understand credit card transaction fees eat into a business' profit and don't mind paying what I see has a convenience fee for a secure transaction and no need to carry cash.

Many establishments that charge this fee are mistakenly applying this fee to debit card transactions, which is in violation of the Durbin Act. Employers should educate their employees about this issue.

Consumers should check their debit card receipts. One establishment has a line item called "Tkt Discounts," which is actually a 2% credit card surcharge.

Mike Stumm

Onalaska