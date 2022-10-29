Mike Weissenberger: Supporting Leinfelder for sheriff

As a former sheriff of La Crosse County, I understand the dynamic issues faced by our law enforcement personnel. I served with the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office from 1971 – 2006, starting as a deputy and then earning a promotion to investigator, where I excelled for the next 17 years.

In 1998, I had the honor to be elected as the La Crosse County sheriff. My path to the office of sheriff looks very similar to that of Republican sheriff's candidate Fritz Leinfelder. I am proud to endorse Leinfelder as your next sheriff of La Crosse County.

Fritz has worked numerous roles in the Sheriff’s Office during his 29-year tenure. As his sheriff, I was able to watch is career unfold. Early on in his career, I knew that Fritz possessed a particular skillset that not all law enforcement is fortunate to have. For his first promotion, I appointed Fritz to Community Services as the DARE instructor. Later into his career, after seeing Fritz’s smooth transition into the classroom and community, I felt that he had more to give – I then promoted him to the rank of investigator, where he has continued to build upon his talents.

I believe that the citizens of La Crosse County are fortunate to have experienced many great leaders in the law enforcement community. Let's add Fritz to this long line of great leadership. Vote Fritz for sheriff on November 8.

Mike Weissenberger