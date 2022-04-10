Mikhaila Carlson: Stay home if not feeling well

With spring break over and COVID case numbers nearly nonexistent in La Crosse, students and community members have gone about their lives normally.

However, as senior bar crawl approaches, nearly the entire senior class will be confined to Third Street, friends from around the state, and even family will be visiting. This is a great opportunity for cases to increase within our community and set us back to possible mask mandates and remote learning and working. As this event approaches it is important to remember to stay home if you are not feeling well.

If seniors are not feeling well, they might not want to miss out on their last “hoorah” before graduation, and the odds are students will still attend despite COVID-like symptoms. However, when looking back at our history with similar pandemics like the Spanish Flu, it is imperative to understand how severe the consequences may be.

In 1918 in Philadelphia, city officials allowed their yearly parade to happen despite positive cases rising. Nearly 200,000 jammed into the parade route, the months that followed led to over 13,000 lives being taken by the virus.

We can easily connect this to the senior pub crawl happening in the next couple of weeks. An entire class of students from three universities, friends of these students, and even family members will be jammed packed in bars, and on Third Street. There is nothing to be done to stop it, but stay home if you are not feeling well.

Mikhaila Carlson

La Crosse

