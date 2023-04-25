In my young adult literature class we’re reading a book about a school shooting.

The book is from the survivor's point of view. We’ve also watched a few videos made by other survivors of school shootings and articles about how other kids feel. Whether certain types of guns should be allowed and whatnot.

I find it interesting that there's even a debate whether guns should be allowed or not. Because they shouldn't. You can tell me it's for protection, you can tell me guns are for hunting, and you can tell me that “guns don't kill people, people do.”

All I hear is selfishness. If you genuinely think that anyone deserves the right to an assault rifle, you’re selfish. You don’t need an assault rifle. There is no argument.

These guns are killing people. They’re killing teachers, kids and they can kill you.

“It's the people, not the guns.” No, it's guns. It's always been the guns. The guns killed 3 children on March 27. The guns stole children from their parents, the guns stole children from their classrooms, the guns took those children from their friends and left the living ones with PTSD no kid should ever have to go through.

And people talk about it like it's normal, “Did you hear about the shooting that happened last week?” ”Yea it was horrible.”

That shouldn't be our normal.

Miley Kopydlowski

DeSoto