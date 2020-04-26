Missy Skendzel: Sidewalk chalk is splendid; litter isn't

I moved to the area late last summer and there are many things I love about La Crosse. I love the sidewalks downtown that have poems stamped on them, the sidewalks that show you dance steps, I wish there were more of them.

During this time of social distancing when I go out for a walk, I love the sidewalk-chalk Picassos out there. I would like to see more. Love the hearts and stuffed bears/animals I see for kids to count. I like the waves from others as we pass each other (at a safe distance of course).

My hope is everyone continues to be friendly, be creative and be kind, and please clean up after yourselves. I see fast-food bags and cans littering this beautiful town and it makes me feel sad.

Be safe, stay healthy and we will get through this.

Missy Skendzel, La Crosse

