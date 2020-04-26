Missy Skendzel: Sidewalk chalk is splendid; litter isn't

Sidewalk chalk is splendid; litter isn’t
I moved to the area late last summer and there are many things I love about La Crosse. I love the sidewalks downtown that have poems stamped on them, the sidewalks that show you dance steps, I wish there were more of them.
During this time of social distancing when I go out for a walk, I love the sidewalk-chalk Picassos out there. I would like to see more. Love the hearts and stuffed bears/animals I see for kids to count. I like the waves from others as we pass each other (at a safe distance of course).
My hope is everyone continues to be friendly, be creative and be kind, and please clean up after yourselves. I see fast-food bags and cans littering this beautiful town and it makes me feel sad.
Be safe, stay healthy and we will get through this.
Missy Skendzel, La Crosse
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!