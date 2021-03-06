Misty Lown: Vicki Markussen has experience to lead city

I’m happy to support Vicki Markussen for mayor of La Crosse for several reasons.

First, the magnitude of the job she is applying for (aka campaigning for) is substantial. Vicki has real-life work experience in leading relevant, large-scale organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce and the La Crosse Area Builders Association—an excellent primer for working with and helping to revive the small business that are the backbone of our community.

She also has been an ardent support of servant leadership by creating a program for the Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with Viterbo University. She also helped promote the launch of Character Lives to the local business community, which provided tangible support for our local schools.

Finally, I grew up and spent most of my adult life as a Northsider. The Northside has vital neighborhoods and is the gateway to our community. But, it is too often left behind as an afterthought in strategic planning for our region. Vicki doesn’t just give a nod to this part of our city, she puts boots on the ground through meeting with residents and leading various initiatives for the North La Crosse Business Association, Get On Living Safely Campaign, and her business, Engage Greater La Crosse.