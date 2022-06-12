 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mitch Vogel: Enforcement of federal laws would be step in right direction

For those supporting the banning of Modern Sporting Rifles, maybe a little education on what many miss name as an assault rifle is in order.

First of all, the term AR is short for Armalite, not assault rifle.

Second, the AR15 is not a weapon of war or an assault weapon any more than a Ruger 10/22 which is commonly used for small game hunting. Both of which utilize a .22-caliber bullet and can be equipped with various capacity magazines or plastic furniture.

Third, the 2nd Amendment reads, "A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed." notice the commas, it cannot be any clearer.

Finally, if laws are supposed to prevent these tragic situations from occurring, wouldn't one think that Chicago or New York would be the safest cities in America. Enforcement of current laws along with the full prosecution of federal violations in regard to firearm possession, straw purchases, falsifying form 4473 and by those denied the right to possess a firearm, would be a step, in the right direction and a bigger deterrent, along with hardening of soft targets.

Most law enforcement agencies have a response time of 20 minutes or more, laws do not stop criminals or the mentally unstable. Your life is literally in your hands, responsible and lawful gun owners realize this.

Mitch Vogel, Onalaska

