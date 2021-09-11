Monica Duncan: 'We all felt like we knew somebody in New York'

I along with others in the nation was getting ready for work. I was in Menomonie with two young children. The last 10 minutes before leaving, I quickly turned on the "Today Show" on NBC. That's when I saw the chaos, confusion and disbelief. I was glued.

Right away I knew it was terrorists. The whole morning was a blur; I don't remember taking my kids to school and between tons of tears and feelings of anger, I moved around like a Zombie. We all felt like we knew somebody in New York.

I do have a distant tie to those buildings. My great aunt was an architect in helping create one of the buildings. I believe she was responsible for a floor. I know I got PTSD from watching the news night and day, hoping for a glimmer of hope when logically you knew there was none. Seeing families crying and hoping to see their loved one once again was painful to watch.

The summer after, my uncle was dying of pancreatic cancer. I was set to board a plane; my mom was already at Minneapolis and was going to meet me there. I took a shower and froze. I could not get in the car. I feared crashing to my death and leaving my two young children without a mother. I was so tormented because i was not able to say goodbye to my uncle.