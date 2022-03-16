Monica Gorski: Re-elect Dawn Wacek to County Board

I met Dawn Wacek through her work as a librarian when I was coming in frequently as a new mom with my first baby. I was struck by Dawn's nurturing attention and friendly sincerity. I always left feeling like she really took the time to listen to me (and my child), and I observed her many times giving this same caring service to people of all ages and stages at the library.

I was thrilled when Dawn ran for County Board. Dawn is someone you can trust to connect with the people most impacted by an issue, to listen effectively, and to act in a thoughtful aligned way. She is passionate about helping ordinary people and making sure our community is safe, strong, healthy, and a place we can all be free to be ourselves.

Dawn's expertise as a youth services librarian gives her a unique vantage point for our county board--not only does she enrich our community with literacy, but she also better understands the issues facing our most vulnerable neighbors who use the library's vital services. The parent of school aged children, Dawn is palpably invested in the future of our community, leading it to grow in a direction that is both fruitful and sustainable.

Dawn is hard working, honest, and approachable. I am happy to see that she is willing to serve District 9 again. Re-electing Dawn Wacek to the board is a wise choice for La Crosse County.

Monica Gorski

La Crosse

