Monica Gorski: Write in Striebel in District 1

As a nurse practitioner, parent and politically active La Crosse resident, I encourage voters in District 1 of La Crosse County to write in Joella Striebel for County Board.

Joella Striebel has the personal ethics and professional expertise to be an ideal addition to the board.

Joella is wise and thoughtful when analyzing issues, but more importantly, she does not settle with analysis -- she takes action. Joella works tirelessly on concrete solutions to serious problems in our community. Her work on the Criminal Justice Management Council and Alliance to HEAL are just two of countless examples.

Joella's expertise on addiction and public health, specifically addressing the opioid crisis, is an asset worth highlighting.

Though she is too humble to see it, Joella truly saves lives every day. I have no doubt that in a position where she could shape La Crosse County policy, she would save more. As a health-care provider, I am thrilled at the idea of having a smart clinician guiding policy.