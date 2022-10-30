Monica Kruse: Cast vote to help democracy survive

The stakes in this election couldn't be higher! While it's been said about other elections that they were the most important of our lifetime, this one truly is. The fate of our democracy hangs in the balance, and whom you vote for on Nov. 8 will have profound consequences for our children and grandchildren.

Vote for the insurrectionists, election deniers and Trump disciples, and voter suppression laws, false narratives about voter fraud, assaults on women's reproductive rights, gerrymandering, loss of our Social Security pensions, endless benefits for the rich at the expense of the middle class, and denial of LGBTQ and racial justice rights will become the order of the day.

Please cast your vote to oppose these extremist forces that seek to pull us apart. I urge you to vote for the Democratic slate of candidates to continue to move America forward towards equality, justice and prosperity for all of us, not just the chosen few. Vote for Tony Evers for governor, Mandela Barnes for U.S. Senate, Brad Pfaff for U.S. House of Representatives, Josh Kaul for attorney general, Steve Doyle and Jill Billings for the Assembly, and John Siegel for sheriff. Cast your vote to help democracy as we know it survive!

Monica Kruse

Onalaska