Monica Kruse: Criminal Justice Management Council seeks citizen member

The Criminal Justice Management Council (CJMC) is currently recruiting a citizen member to fill one open seat on the council.

The candidate selected will participate in an active and engaged committee that applies a forward-thinking philosophy to create and support enhancements to the criminal justice system. These include reducing disproportionate minority contact in the juvenile justice system, treatment courts and other alternatives to incarceration, evidence-based decision making in arrest and detention decisions, and gender-specific programming in jail and the community. Our current focus is on developing a plan to make our system more responsive to racial injustice, people experiencing trauma, and implementing strategies that are based on research and best practices.

In selecting this new member, preference will be given to citizens who have felt the effects of the criminal justice system, have been involved in promoting racial justice in the community, have a strong interest in equity issues, or bring a diverse perspective to the table. In order to bring a greater balance to the council, BIPOC, LGBTQ and other marginalized community members are encouraged to apply.

The Council meets monthly, and members are strongly encouraged to attend regularly. Citizen member terms are for three years. Interested citizens are encouraged to submit a letter of application, including their name, address, phone number and email address. Please include a brief statement describing how your background qualifies you for serving on the CJMC and reflect on how you will contribute to the bettering of our community.

Please submit your application to Monica Kruse, County Board Chair, 212 6th Street North, Room 2400, La Crosse, WI 54601 or mkruse@lacrossecounty.org by October 29, 2021.

Monica Kruse

La Crosse County board chair

