Monica Kruse: New committee to work to together to find common ground

Recent letters to the editor from individuals who wish to sow division and distrust in our community have suggested that the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors hates police officers and supports the coddling of criminals. How utterly silly! How patently untrue!

Speaking for myself as board chair, I have the utmost respect and appreciation of our law enforcement professionals, and I'm sure the same holds true for the rest of my board colleagues. I respect our police the same way I do our firefighters, our teachers, our doctors, nurses and the many other protective workers who provide the glue that holds our community together. I couldn't imagine a civilized society without any of them.

It is because of this reliance we all have on the service that law enforcement provides to protect us that it's essential that we can all trust that they will respond and apply the law in a just, equitable, impartial way. That's where a police advisory/oversight committee comes in to provide community feedback and input. That's why the La Crosse County Board voted 24-3 to approve the creation of a study committee to explore forming such a committee. Not because we want to hamstring police officers but because we want to provide them with a means to reassure the residents of this county that they have the very best policing policies in place.

It's shameful that obviously partisan individuals in our community would use this as a wedge issue, lying about the make-up of the study committee for political gain.

Members include local attorneys, community organizers, a social worker, a victim’s rights advocate, the chiefs of police of La Crosse and Onalaska and the La Crosse County sheriff. The group represents a broad cross section of community interests and areas of expertise that will work together in an attempt to find common ground. I am convinced there's not a "cop hater" in the group!

Monica Kruse

La Crosse

