Monica Kruse; Seeking citizen members for CJMC

The Criminal Justice Management Council (CJMC) is recruiting citizen members to fill three open seats. Selected candidates will participate in an engaged committee that applies a forward-thinking philosophy to create and support enhancements to the criminal justice system. These include reducing disproportionate minority contact in the juvenile justice system, treatment courts and alternatives to incarceration, evidence-based decision making in arrest and detention decisions, and gender-specific programming in jail and community. Our current focus is on developing a plan to make our system more responsive to racial injustice, people experiencing trauma, and implementing strategies that are based on research and best practices.

In selecting new members, preference will be given to citizens who have felt the effects of the criminal justice system, have been involved in promoting racial justice, have a strong interest in equity issues, or bring a diverse perspective. BIPOC, LGBTQ and other marginalized community members are encouraged to apply. At least one of the new members needs to be active in the mental health field.