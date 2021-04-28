Monica Kruse; Seeking citizen members for CJMC

The Criminal Justice Management Council (CJMC) is recruiting citizen members to fill three open seats. Selected candidates will participate in an engaged committee that applies a forward-thinking philosophy to create and support enhancements to the criminal justice system. These include reducing disproportionate minority contact in the juvenile justice system, treatment courts and alternatives to incarceration, evidence-based decision making in arrest and detention decisions, and gender-specific programming in jail and community. Our current focus is on developing a plan to make our system more responsive to racial injustice, people experiencing trauma, and implementing strategies that are based on research and best practices.
In selecting new members, preference will be given to citizens who have felt the effects of the criminal justice system, have been involved in promoting racial justice, have a strong interest in equity issues, or bring a diverse perspective. BIPOC, LGBTQ and other marginalized community members are encouraged to apply. At least one of the new members needs to be active in the mental health field.
The CJMC is composed of 21 members – the county board chair, three county supervisors, a judge, sheriff, district attorney, one representative each of the state Department of Corrections, the state Public Defender’s Office, and the La Crosse School District, the Director of Human Services, the La Crosse police chief and a police chief from another municipality in the county, along with eight citizen members.
The Council meets monthly in the County Courthouse. Citizen member terms are for three years. Interested citizens are encouraged to submit a letter of application, including their name, address, phone number and email address. Please include a brief statement describing how your background qualifies you for serving on the CJMC and reflect on how you will contribute to the bettering of our community. Submit applications by emailing mkruse@lacrossecounty.org or mail to Monica Kruse, County Board Chair, 212 6th Street North, Room 2400, La Crosse, WI 54601 by May 14.
