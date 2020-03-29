Monica Kruse: Write in Weidenbach for county board

Voters in the 3rd District have an extraordinarily important task when they cast their vote for County Board supervisor.

Through an unfortunate circumstance -- a challenge of signatures by an opportunistic opponent -- Doug Weidenbach's name does not appear on the ballot.

Voters must write in his name in order to re-elect him. Doug has served two terms on the County Board, and was elected by his peers to serve as 2nd vice chair during the past two-year term.

As the 1st vice chair, I know how much time and commitment it takes to serve in a leadership role, and I have appreciated Doug's willingness to give freely of both to this important position.

Doug is thoughtful, ethical and knowledgeable, and takes the time to familiarize himself thoroughly with every issue that comes before the board.

We serve on a number of committees together, including the Health and Human Services Committee, the Executive Committee and the Economic Development Fund, and it's evident that Doug is deeply committed to serving the interests of his constituents when casting his votes.

He is a passionate advocate of the arts, and represents the county on a number of arts boards.