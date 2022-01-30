Monica Lazere: Return Sharon Hampson to County Board

Sharon Hampson is running for a County Board seat in La Crosse. She had previously served on the County Board for 18 years.

Sharon is both experienced and hard working.She is passionate about the issues that affect the lives of people in our community. Her special interests in public health include her serving on the state and national public health boards. Her work has included programs that try to mitigate the nitrate in private wells caused by runoff from farm fields.

Sharon is knowledgeable about all aspects of county government from the criminal justice system to services for residents of nursing homes and the elderly and those involving solid waste and sustainability.

I encourage you to vote for Sharon Hampson in the primary on Feb. 15 and in the general election on April 5. She will work hard on your behalf

Monica Lazere

La Crosse

