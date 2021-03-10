Monica Mohan: 3 views on the vaccines for Catholics

Dear Catholic Readers,

The following are the views of three solid faithful leaders in our Church in relation to the abortion tainted vaccines administered for covid.(whether in the manufacture and/or testing of them.)

"The recipient (of the vaccine) is an immediate participant in the commission of the continuous theft of human remains obtained through deliberate killing. their desecration through exploitation and trafficking, as well as ultimate omission to respectfully burying them.”

- Father Chad Ripperger

EXORCIST

"So sad...even with Covid-19 we are still debating the use of aborted fetal tissue for medical research...let me go on record...if a vaccine for this virus is only attainable if we use body parts of aborted children then I will refuse the vaccine...I will not kill children to live."

"Bishop J. Strickland

TYLER TEXAS

"The voice of the unborn children’s blood is crying to God from the abortion-tainted vaccines, from the abortion-tainted medicines,” he said. “This voice is crying all over the world, and we have to awaken.”