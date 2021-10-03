Monica Mohan: Answering the bishop's letter on Father Altman

The following are excerpts from Bishop Callahan's latest letter regarding Father James Altman - dated September 23. After each quote, I state how I (and others) internalized the bishop's statement.

"...prayers as he works through a challenging chapter in his ministry"

No, it is not Father Altman who is spiritually challenged. This is his cross - his sorrow at having his parish family ripped away. This is his example of courage and fortitude in moving forward.

"...Father Altman continues to be appropriately compensated...."

I am happy. It goes without saying that a vast number of faithful Catholics have also supported him - to a much larger degree.

"It is not productive to silence the Gospel..."

Was this statement meant for most of the bishops? Was this inadvertently added to this letter?

In conclusion, what this letter says to me is, "Father Altman, when you can stop caring about the souls of others, tow the party line and tickle the ears of your parishioners - then you may return."

On a side bar, it has been many weeks since Msgr. Jeffrey Burrill stepped down due to his alleged use of grindr. At that time, Bishop Callahan stated that we should not assign guilt nor innocence. Where is the letter concerning Msgr. Burrill? Surely our bishop had the time to call him. Where is that statement? Where?

Perhaps less time could be spent worrying about Father Altman's tone and more spent on the real "elephant in the room "

Monica Mohan

Fall Creek

