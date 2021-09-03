Monica Mohan: Following conscience on whether to get vaccine

It took me all of two seconds, once I understood that aborted baby cell lines were used in either the testing of or production of the three current covid shots, to decide I would not take the shot. I am tempted to feel ashamed that it took that long. That is my conscience. I know of grandparents that were threatened with not seeing their grandchildren if they didn't get the shot. What a dishonor it is to disrespect your parent's conscience.

What is conscience? As a Catholic, what is a "well formed " conscience? I write this as (and thankfully some of our leaders do respect and understand the concept) too many of our clergy do not support this basic teaching of our Faith in regards to "the shot." They try to "pressure" their flock into getting the shot. They announce that they themselves have gotten the shot.

Although I applaud the Wisconsin Bishops for respecting the conscience of those that choose to not get the shot, their promoting of said shot is then "doublespeak." Priests SHOULD NOT announce if they have gotten the shot -- as they are in a position of authority and might have undue influence.

In the end, whether or not to take the shot is a prudental judgment. No Pope, Cardinal, Bishop or Priest is my conscience. The Teachings of the Holy Catholic Church are. I will not participate in any way with the killing of babies in the womb.