Monica Mohan: In support of outspoken priest

I am a Catholic in the Diocese of La Crosse.

This letter is in support of Father James Altman.

Words cannot express how the truly faithful yearn for and rejoice in the truth which Father Altman speaks. We no longer feel alone.

As for the letter from the bishop regarding Father Altman, it was arrogant in its self-righteousness, disgusting in its not-so-veiled threats and embarrassing in its lack of charity.

Monica Mohan, Fall Creek

