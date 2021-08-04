Monica Mohan: Priest's actions hurt others

In a recent letter published in the La Crosse Tribune, Father Burrill was credited for stepping down from his position with the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. In his letter, the author indicated that this priest's actions only hurt himself.

A sin, (if these allegations are credible) according to Catholic Church Teachings, never just effects the person sinning. What about those that he possibly cooperated in the sin with? This might have involved numerous other men. Those men are now in a possible state of mortal sin. Dying in this state warrants hell.

His mere using of this app helped keep this "company" in business. In addition, one cannot have this type of addiction and carry on their duties effectively. Addictions don't work that way. I would guess that he could have been far more present to those that needed him without this possible addiction.

The fact that this situation was exposed without the priest coming forward himself shakes the faith of perhaps those Catholics that are on the edge of leaving The Church. This does not apply to me, however my trust in most of our current leadership is non existent.