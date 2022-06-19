Monica Mohan: Understanding the bishop's actions

I was wondering recently how my bishop of the Diocese of La Crosse could have made such an insane decision to place Msgr. Burrill (accused by The Pillar of using the "hook up" app Grindr) into a parish. All that I could think was that my bishop must be "out of his mind." A good bishop protects -- is transparent.

Then something came to me in regards to Pharaoh and Moses. Even though the consequences became more and more dire for Pharaoh and his people when he didn't let Moses and his people go to worship, Pharaoh kept on "doubling down." He had so many chances to turn around in his decisions. He didn't.

Likewise, during my bishop's involvement with Father Altman, he had many chances to do the right thing. He didn't. The more he kept on his insane path, the more Father Altman became known -- which in the end could have been God's good that He brought out of the persecution of Father Altman -- even though it brought so much pain to so many faithful Catholics.

The point in all of this is, the more we entrench ourselves in very bad decisions -- whether because of human respect/fear/pride, the less intelligent we become -- to the point that we make decisions that to others seem quite insane. Sin effects the intellect.

I now think that a portion of our Catholic leaders are "out of their minds." They have lost all sense of what it means to be Catholic. They are only "company men." Most priests have no right to criticize Father Altman -- as they have never had the courage to do as he did! The rest is up to God's judgment. I will always be Catholic, however this at least helps me to understand.

Monica Mohan

Fall Creek

