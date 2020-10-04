Monty Clark:

Whether you are voting by absentee ballot, early in-person ballot or at the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3, your vote is your voice in our government. The League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area, encourages you to be prepared.

A great source of nonpartisan election information is the League’s voter guide on VOTE411.org. By visiting the VOTE 411.org. website you can read the candidates’ responses to League questions verbatim, as entered by the candidates. To find the questions and responses, log on to VOTE411.org.

Once there, scroll down to enter your address, then select “Submit”. This will take you to the election information for the address you submitted. In the box “Find what’s on your ballot”, select “Explore Now”. VOTE411 is a valuable nonpartisan resource for voters.

It covers local, state and national candidates. You will be able to quickly find the election resources you need, such as: registering to vote; learning what’s on your ballot; finding your polling place, and more.

The League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area is proud to provide this objective, nonpartisan source of valuable election information. Tens of thousands of Wisconsin voters rely on VOTE411 as their go-to source of unbiased election information. So, make a plan. Be prepared. Encourage others to do so. Spread the word about VOTE411. Be sure to vote!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0