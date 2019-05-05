In a survey about tobacco-free outdoor spaces, 87% of respondents -- residents of this community -- supported tobacco-free parks.
On April 27, 5,200 pieces of tobacco litter were picked up at two parks in less than two hours. Tobacco products are the most littered item in the world.
Globally, about 4.5 trillion cigarette butts are dropped every year. Between soil, water and air pollution, tobacco products are a danger to our health, our wildlife and our planet.
Secondhand smoke contains up to 7,000 chemicals, 50 of which are known to cause cancer. Those chemicals not only impact tobacco users but also those who use public spaces such as parks.
Every cigarette butt you see when you’re walking down the sidewalk or at a local park, tells you that secondhand smoke has been present.
Make our parks clean again.
Morgan Ledford, La Crosse