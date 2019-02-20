Despite harsh criticism, “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile” will hit the theaters sometime this year.
It stars Zac Efron, portraying Ted Bundy, a serial killer from the 1970s.
The controversy lies in the fact that Efron's portrayal will sexualize and glorify a murderer. I do not deny that claim. However, that is the entire point of this movie and it should be seen as a truthful movie, rather than a disgusting one.
Without a doubt, Ted Bundy was a deceptive man. Many women described him as smart, sensitive and charming. Some women even went as far as saying that he was someone they could trust. But in 1989, Ted Bundy confessed to the kidnap, rape and murder of more than 30 women.
By looking at him, who would have thought that he’d be responsible for killing so many women?
Zac Efron was cast to play the role because he is charming and good-looking.
He is not the stereotypical serial killer. If the director were to have cast someone who didn’t meet these standards, the movie would have been unsuccessful.
The director wanted to prove that what people perceive to be a murderer is not always obvious on the outside. Therefore, by casting Zac Efron, this movie is effective in what it was trying to accomplish.
Will Zac Efron be seen as “sexy” to viewers? Absolutely. But that does not take away from the underlying meaning of this movie.
Morgan Nordbeck, La Crosse