Mueller, Rathgaber: Join us in ending the pandemic

We feel compelled to reach out to our community once again as we are seeing more and more individuals behaving as if the COVID-19 pandemic is over. As the leaders of our community’s health care systems, we assure you it is not.

Both local healthcare providers have shown our commitment to ending the pandemic by requiring staff to be vaccinated, and we support other businesses that have chosen to do the same.

Most counties in our area have very high COVID-19 transmission rates, according to state and federal data. COVID-19 patients in our hospitals are sicker, younger, and dying. The emotional toll of caring for these patients when preventive measures are available weighs heavily on our staff every day.

For the physical and mental health of our community, it is vital that we all take the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask. Keep a safe distance. Stay home when you feel sick. Get tested if you are experiencing symptoms.

And, while you’ve heard us say this many times, it cannot be emphasized enough: Please get vaccinated. It has been proven that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for individuals 12 years of age and older. And, if you are eligible for a booster, get one. COVID-19 vaccine is the best protection against severe illness, including hospitalization and death, helps take pressure off local healthcare providers, and allows local businesses, schools, and organizations to continue normal operations.

Let’s all do our part for the greater good. Join us in ending the pandemic. Together, we can do it.

Paul S. Mueller, MD, Regional Vice President, Mayo Clinic Health System

Scott Rathgaber, MD, CEO, Gundersen Health System

