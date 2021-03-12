My January with COVID-19

It all started when my stylist called and said she tested positive. I went to get a test, and before I got the results our daughter, a retired nurse, requested that I go to urgent care. The results were "clear lungs," but I noticed I was getting weak.

The next day I had the chills. I called another daughter in La Crosse and told her I could not put one foot in front of another. I called 911 and I began my stay of 11 days in the covid unit and another four days in the hospital. Both lungs were affected and I needed enough oxygen "to fill a room."

I think people who lose their taste and smell have an easier time than people who it hits hard like me.

The doctors and nurses were great at Gundersen's, the doctor calling my daughter every day to keep my family informed. The food in the hospital was top shelf.

Now, I have days when I feel good and days when my legs feel like rubber. A friend told me, "If you are doing everything right and still get sick -- try being naughty and well." I'm 88 years old, a mom of five, with 11 grandkids and 9 great grandchildren. I'm so grateful for my family helping me through this. It's not an easy thing to admit you need help.

I still wear my mask.

Jean Colter