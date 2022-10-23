Na’ziah McLaurin: La Crosse district must fund restorative justice

When the La Crosse School District reversed its commitment to ending police surveillance in schools, it was a betrayal to the students most at risk from police: Black and brown youth.

Black students like myself know too well the effects of this invasive monitoring. From early on, Black people experience life with the omnipresent peril of police. Schools are supposed to be a safe space from the threats and injustices of the outside world for all students.

Restorative justice — the idea that we should address misbehavior, not through punitive measures but instead by addressing the root causes of their problems — is what we need to prioritize. For that, we need to fund resources like counselors, social workers and school programs to ensure students feel supported and safe.

While our school district is willing to pay to keep police in schools, it has let services that help students go underfunded. When I’ve tried to talk to a school counselor, they are so overworked that they are unable to provide personalized and consistent help.

If we’re addressing student misbehavior at the point when a student acts out, we’ve already failed. Only trained professionals can provide students with the help they need.

We urge the La Crosse School District to fund restorative justice, more counselors, social service workers and teachers instead of police. We need to focus on supporting young people through restorative justice instead of surveillance and punitive measures. The school district must reinstate the removal of SROs from our schools.

Na’ziah McLaurin is a sophomore in the La Crosse School District and a Leaders Igniting Transformation Fellow.