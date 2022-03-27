Nan Heerens-Knudson: Decrease or stop using fertilizer on lawns

The innovative program "No Mow May" was created to enhance sustainability of vital pollinators in our neighborhoods like bees, who are in decline, and other insects who help our gardens flourish and survive.

An equally important step is the reduction or preferably stopping the use of fertilizers on our lawns. These contain nitrogen and phosphates which run off into the sewer systems that empty into the marsh and the rivers.These cause algae blooms that degrade the life and diversity of the marsh by killing fish and other life.

Thie odor which arises from this process is familiar to anyone who likes to walk in the marsh in late summer. This can be avoided if we all do our part to decrease or stop using fertilizers on our lawns.

Nan Heerens-Knudson

La Crosse

