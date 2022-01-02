Nancy Allen: Strangers step up after snow storm

The kindness of strangers. This morning I was trying to get out of my driveway and got stuck. I had been plowed in. One man stopped, then a second and finally a couple.

After lots of shoveling and pushing the car was freed. I was one of the people pushing and I slipped and I fell. Pretty hard. Three of them were by my side in a second and helped me get up.

As I sit here in my office with wet pants and a sore body I am thankful. Thankful that people can still be so thoughtful and kind. The one who had a truck plowed my driveway for free. I offered them all $5 each for coffee and no one took it. I was reminded that there are still good people all around us.

Nancy Allen

La Crosse

