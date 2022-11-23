Nancy and Ralph Heerens-Knudson: How will merger treat custodial workers?

As retired practitioners and satisfied patients from Gundersen Health Service, we have a question about the merger between Gundersen and Bellin Health systems.

Our question is: Does this merger plan to help the support staff of custodial workers, nursing assistants and others reach a sustainable living wage (over $15/hour)?

Both CEOs stated the merger would help strengthen the systems to provide more care and reach financial goals. In the setting of millions of dollars in CEO salaries, the people who are essential every day to keep health systems safe and working well deserve sustainable compensation.