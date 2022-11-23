 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nancy and Ralph Heerens-Knudson: How will merger treat custodial workers?

As retired practitioners and satisfied patients from Gundersen Health Service, we have a question about the merger between Gundersen and Bellin Health systems.

Our question is: Does this merger plan to help the support staff of custodial workers, nursing assistants and others reach a sustainable living wage (over $15/hour)?

Both CEOs stated the merger would help strengthen the systems to provide more care and reach financial goals. In the setting of millions of dollars in CEO salaries, the people who are essential every day to keep health systems safe and working well deserve sustainable compensation.

Nancy and Ralph Heerens-Knudson

La Crosse 

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

111622-lt-opn-lttrs-_merged

La Crosse-based Dairyland Power Cooperative, in partnership with Minnesota Power, is proposing to build a new $700 million fracked natural gas…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News