Nancy Green: Need to preserve 'gem' in La Crosse

I have been quoted in your paper twice in regards to the rezoning of the Fish Hatchery building in Riverside Park. I feel that I need to clarify my stance on the need for this space for mental health.

An Airbnb, beer garden and wedding venue for 100 people with the option of a 20-year lease will drastically change the serenity that we currently enjoy in Riverside Park, the International Gardens, and the trails as we know them today.

There are many facets of mental health, too many to mention here, but it is a known fact that a "walk in nature" helps them all. We have a true "gem" in La Crosse and we need to preserve it now and for our future generations. We need this place of solitude to refresh our whole being: mind, body, and spirit.

The Judiciary and Administration Committee approved the commercial use of this building, but not all voting for. Let's gather together as a community and make sure it stays public and not a place for us as taxpayers to restore for a profit venue we are excluded from.

Please write all of our council members, the mayor, and all in office today and voice your opinion. Final action will be determined Thursday, August 12 at 6 p.m. at the Southside Neighborhood Center (1300 6th St South). Comes and help save our "gem."

Nancy Green

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0