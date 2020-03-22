Nancy Matchett: Support Hampson for county board

Experienced and hard-working are qualities that describe Sharon Hampson, who is running for the La Crosse County Board, District 7.

As an incumbent board member, she has already demonstrated that she works for the good of the people.

She is intelligent and thorough in her analysis of issues. She is not afraid to skillfully articulate what needs to be said.

Let’s make sure that the voice of the people is heard by voting for Sharon Hampson for La Crosse County Board.

Nancy Matchett, La Crosse

