For those of you who are participating in Bike to Work Week, I applaud your efforts and desire. I, too, have biked to work in the past.
However, for the few of you who I have encountered on my way to and from work, I say, "shame on you."
Why ride down the middle of the street when there clearly is a bike lane? What happened to using-hand signals so others know which way you intend to turn?
These were basic rules I learned as a child. There was a woman who stopped in front of me in a right-turn-only lane just to sit through a red light and then go straight. There was also a straight lane and a left-turn lane at that intersection. What happened to abiding by traffic laws?
If people choose to bike, please follow the laws and have common courtesy to avoid unnecessary accidents and give drivers a reason to respect bicyclists.
Nancy Oelke, La Crosse