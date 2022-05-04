Nancy Way: Democrats care about working families

Democrats are dedicated to supporting working families. One key focus area for Democrats is working to increase opportunities for good jobs in the manufacturing sector. To help do that, the Biden administration issued new guidance that projects that are funded by last year’s infrastructure package must use materials that are produced in the United States. Projects like bridges, highways, and broadband internet will be made with domestic materials.

“The federal government spends more than $600 billion each year buying goods and services,” according to a fact-sheet from the White House. “President Biden believes that when taxpayers foot the bill, that spending should invest in American workers, manufacturers, and small businesses.”

Democrats have always been strong supporters of unions and these rules continue their focus on developing good jobs in the United States. Lonnie Stephenson, international president of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, said the Biden administration’s Made in America efforts “support good-paying, union jobs across the country.”

Democrats are also working with private business to create more good jobs. Biden and Barbara Humpton, president and CEO of Siemens USA, announced that the technology company is investing $54 million to expand domestic production and will create 300 jobs manufacturing electric vehicle infrastructure.

Democrats, in Wisconsin and across the country, care about working families and put their efforts into improving the quality of life for everyone.

Nancy Way

Onalaska

