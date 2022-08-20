 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nancy Way: Re-elect Gov. Evers for continued progress

Wisconsin continues to make strong progress under Gov. Tony Evers. He is following through on his promise to fix Wisconsin’s infrastructure. Nearly 5,000 miles of highway and 1,500 bridges already have been repaired. He also directed investments to expand high-speed internet access to 387,000 homes and businesses through Wisconsin, and he’s promised to double those investments in the next four years.

Evers is helping to build safer communities by addressing the root causes of violence with interventions and community-based solutions. He has directed over $100 million toward public safety, including $45 million for violent crime prevention and crime victim services.

Education will always be a top priority for Evers. His latest budget contains the first special education funding increase in a decade and restores Wisconsin’s two-thirds funding commitment to public schools. After ranking 18th under the previous administration, with Evers’ leadership, Wisconsin’s education system now ranks in the top 10 in the nation.

People are also reading…

In his annual address, Evers announced the state will provide a $25 million investment in the University of Wisconsin System, which can be used to freeze tuition for the next two years, a huge benefit for students and their families.

Evers always takes a commonsense approach to the challenges facing our state. He looks for thoughtful solutions and delivers results that work for everyone across Wisconsin. Re-elect Gov. Evers.

Nancy Way

Onalaska

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Michels needs a dose of reality -- Fred Waiss

Michels needs a dose of reality -- Fred Waiss

First, an introduction: I’m a 71-year-old white male, married and still working part-time in a distribution center. I’m also a lifelong independent voter who respects and reveres the Constitution.

Column on honesty omitted biggest lie -- Nancy Sanborn

Column on honesty omitted biggest lie -- Nancy Sanborn

Star Parker's column in the Aug. 7 Wisconsin State Journal, “In Washington, honesty is a lonely word,” begins with, “a favorite game of politicians, when reality does not conform to the facts they want, is to simply redefine reality.”

Add movie theater to development -- Bruce McClellin

Add movie theater to development -- Bruce McClellin

The State Journal has reported that a developer wants to tear down the cheap-ticket, community-friendly Market Square Theater building and to replace it with an apartment building in the Odana Road area of Madison.

F-35s will make city less livable -- Jane H. Kavaloski

F-35s will make city less livable -- Jane H. Kavaloski

We can take pride in Madison being ranked best place to live in America by livability.com. As Avani Kalra writes in a July 28 Wisconsin State Journal article, "Madison repeats as the champ," the city created a team in 2014 to improve Madison’s quality of life and to make our city a winner.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News