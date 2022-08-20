Nancy Way: Re-elect Gov. Evers for continued progress

Wisconsin continues to make strong progress under Gov. Tony Evers. He is following through on his promise to fix Wisconsin’s infrastructure. Nearly 5,000 miles of highway and 1,500 bridges already have been repaired. He also directed investments to expand high-speed internet access to 387,000 homes and businesses through Wisconsin, and he’s promised to double those investments in the next four years.

Evers is helping to build safer communities by addressing the root causes of violence with interventions and community-based solutions. He has directed over $100 million toward public safety, including $45 million for violent crime prevention and crime victim services.

Education will always be a top priority for Evers. His latest budget contains the first special education funding increase in a decade and restores Wisconsin’s two-thirds funding commitment to public schools. After ranking 18th under the previous administration, with Evers’ leadership, Wisconsin’s education system now ranks in the top 10 in the nation.

In his annual address, Evers announced the state will provide a $25 million investment in the University of Wisconsin System, which can be used to freeze tuition for the next two years, a huge benefit for students and their families.

Evers always takes a commonsense approach to the challenges facing our state. He looks for thoughtful solutions and delivers results that work for everyone across Wisconsin. Re-elect Gov. Evers.

Nancy Way

Onalaska