Nancy Way: Vote for Barnes to protect seniors

Mandela Barnes believes that every American, after a lifetime of hard work, deserves to be able to retire with dignity and financial security. He has plans to strengthen Social Security and Medicare for current seniors and for future generations.

Social Security is a program that is over 80 years old and provides crucial economic security to people who are retired, people with disabilities, survivors, and people in medical need. Social Security lifts millions of people out of poverty every year.

Social Security is built on a promise that if workers pay into the program during their working years through a payroll tax, the benefits will be there when they need them, at retirement or otherwise. Ron Johnson wants to break that promise.

For many years, Johnson has talked about various proposals to weaken Social Security and Medicare. Most recently he advocated for moving Social Security and Medicare funding out of its current mandatory status into optional funding. This would subject the programs to possible haphazard cuts and revisions and could cause stress and uncertainty for those people who depend on the programs.

Barnes has pledged to protect Social Security and Medicare for everyone. Please vote for Mandela Barnes on November 8 to ensure the government keeps its pact with seniors and continues to fund Social Security.

Nancy Way

Onalaska