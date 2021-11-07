Natalie Morris: CPR, new equipment saves life

I collapsed on Mother's Day. My 16-year-old son performed CPR on me, breaking six ribs but saving my life. If Trevor hadn't been home I wouldn't of survived.

I was the first recipient of the Lucas machine; Cashton had just purchased it and got everyone trained on how to properly use it. I was medflighted to Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse.

My potassium was very low. To sustain life your level should be 3.4, my level was 1.4. The doctors don't know why this didn't happen sooner, my heart finally just gave up.

Natalie S. Morris

Cashton

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0